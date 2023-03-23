Pulaski elementary school hosts family fun night

Students posing with River, a therapy dog at Lura Sharp Elementary during the school’s recent family fun night event.

PULASKI - Families recently filled the halls of Lura Sharp Elementary in Pulaski for the school’s annual family fun night event.

Students and families were treated to a night of games, activities, crafts and more. There were dozens of local vendors and clubs from throughout the community with booths at the event as well. The school’s blue devil mascot even made an appearance and posed for photos with students and families.

