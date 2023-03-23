Pulaski elementary school hosts family fun night

PULASKI - Families recently filled the halls of Lura Sharp Elementary in Pulaski for the school’s annual family fun night event.
Students and families were treated to a night of games, activities, crafts and more. There were dozens of local vendors and clubs from throughout the community with booths at the event as well. The school’s blue devil mascot even made an appearance and posed for photos with students and families.
“I was overwhelmed with the abundance of support that came from staff throughout this entire process,” said Kari Thomas, a typist at Lura Sharp who was in charge of coordinating the event for the first time. “I am grateful to be surrounded by faculty who are dedicated to this community and committed to providing engaging activities for our students and their families. I hope the community enjoyed this event!”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.