Pulaski High School Business elective class plans student job fair March 31

PULASKI- Students at Pulaski Middle-High School later this month will have the opportunity to apply for either temporary or full-time positions with over a dozen Central New York employers through a job fair organized by the school’s Exploring Business elective.
Eighteen companies, agencies and organizations in the private and public sectors will be represented at the event. Participating employers include AmeriCorps, Arby’s, Deaton’s Ace Building & Home Center, Deaton’s Agway, Fulton Boiler Works Inc., Kinney Drugs, McDonald’s, Mill House Market, Oswego Health, New York State Park Police, Rainbow Shores, RiverHouse Restaurant, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Selkirk Shores State Park, Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Tops Friendly Markets, United Radio and NAPA Auto Parks.
Exploring Business teacher Barb LeBeau said the class’s students, which include sophomores, juniors and seniors, were responsible for planning every detail with an emphasis on face-to-face interactions with employers.
“Exploring Business teaches students entrepreneurship, accounting and event planning,” she said. “The job fair is our big event that we plan here and the students are able to really work on their communication skills.”
The job fair will be held 2-4 p.m., Thursday, March 31, in the high school gymnasium.
