PULASKI — Giving back to front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19 was the goal of Pulaski Academy and Central School middle school students this week as they made a special delivery to Upstate Medical University.
Boxes of cookies from Bev’s Bakery made their way to the hospital’s COVID-19 treatment area to several health care workers, including PACS alumnae Britney Peter, R.N. and Cara Johnson, R.N.
“Being a nurse in the hospital is very challenging to begin with and, when you add the pandemic and people being so sick on top of it, it’s really tough,” Peter said. “It goes so far when people do small things like this to acknowledge you’re dealing with difficult things right now.”
PACS Middle School Student Government President Griffin Woods said the donation was the least her alma mater could do to show its appreciation.
“We were talking about how we should respect and give thanks, and we thought cookies would be nice because everyone likes them,” Woods said, crediting the students who helped brainstorm ideas. “They’re doing so many great things for our community and we’re really grateful for that.”
Although she no longer lives in the community, Peter said she is thankful for her former teachers and CiTi New Vision Allied Health program instructors who provided encouragement on her career path to nursing.
“I had a great experience and it just makes me proud to say I’m from Pulaski,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.