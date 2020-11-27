PULASKI – The coronavirus, terrible as it is, has brought out a lot of good in people, and we often call those people heroes. When 18-year-old Pulaski Academy and Central School District High School senior, Landon Jones, heard many elementary students were in need of masks, he thought of heroes too. But he thought of the kind that kids think of: Superheroes. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Iron Man. And what better way to inspire those kids to wear masks than to make them look like those Superheroes they love.
And so, for Landon’s senior community service project, he decided he’d make those masks for those kids. And now, along with the help of his second-grade teacher mom, Libby Jones, and a number of other volunteers, he’s done it.
“It’s going pretty well,” Landon said recently. “We’ve made over 200 masks for four grades so far. So far, we’ve done first, second, third, and fourth, and we’re planning on doing kindergarten next.”
The kids, he said, “like them a lot. They know who the characters are, and we give them a choice of which character they want. They’re pretty excited.”
Landon makes the masks on a sewing machine. He’s had some prior experience with sewing, having taken a home economics class in the past. He likes it. “It’s pretty fun,” he said.
“We’ve had to make them different sizes,” Landon explained. “We gave options for the teachers to choose if the kids have a small or larger head. We make them depending on the size that they chose. They’re personalized for each kid.”
Making over 200 masks is definitely an effort.
“It’s been a lot of me and my mom sewing,” Landon said, “also made possible with the help of family and friends who volunteered to cut and sew the fabric.”
He said each mask takes around five minutes to sew.
“I’m interested in making things,” he said. “Not necessarily sewing, but that could be part of it.”
He plans on going on to college in the engineering field where he’ll learn to make all kinds of new things.
He was inspired to make these masks by his mother.
“She saw many kids in need of masks,” Landon said, “and she also saw how well all the students were doing with following the new rules, and I found it inspiring how well they were doing. So, I thought it’d be cool to compare them to Superheroes.”
His masks are free to the kids, but there are costs involved he needs to cover.
“We are doing some fundraising,” he said, “selling some masks to adults to help fundraise.” Some of those are Superhero masks, he said, but some are Christmas-themed, and others are plain, solid colors.
“We didn’t really calculate how much (each mask costs),” he said, “because we just paid for the fabric, and the creation of them has been all volunteer.”
“Some students have volunteered to help, but it’s been mainly volunteers of adults selling and helping.”
They purchase fabric that already has a Superhero printed on it.
“Once you get used to the process, it’s not too difficult (to make a mask),” Landon said.
The elastic (for the ears) is sewn between the two layers of fabric. The outer layer shows the Superhero. The inner layer is plain.
The masks are mostly cotton and are machine washable and dryable.
Each student gets one Superhero mask.
If the masks don’t fit the students, Landon fixes the size for them.
The elementary students are required to wear masks in school.
“Unless the kids are separated six feet apart at their desks, they have to have the masks on,” Landon said.
The elementary kids have been in school every day (Monday through Friday) in person. According to Landon, the classrooms have been spread out and the class sizes have been reduced.
He may still make another 100 masks, “but we’re starting to dial down the project. We’re hoping to finish soon, because we want to finish before any possible shutdowns, in case that happens.”
The senior project “is not a requirement for all seniors,” Landon said, “but many seniors do it. It also aids for some scholarships. It’s also a good way for seniors to help the community.”
He’s certainly helped the community and he’s gotten a lot in return from those he’s helped.
A lot of thank-you letters and messages from the kids have arrived. “Yeah, it’s pretty nice,” Landon said. “They’re fun to read.”
