PULASKI — Pulaski Academy and Central Schools continued its annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign to provide district kindergarten-12 students with essential back-to-school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.
PACS distributed 95 pre-packed, grade-specific backpacks and bags filled with school supplies to parents Aug. 31 at a drive-thru distribution site at Pulaski High School.
Community members collected and dropped off hundreds of school supplies Aug. 21 at a village collection site hosted by Kinney Drugs while a monetary donation was made by United Way of Great Oswego County Inc.
Despite slight changes to the campaign this year to ensure proper social distancing measures, PACS staff was pleased school supplies were able to get into the hands of students who need them most for the upcoming school year.
“I was very thankful we were still able to do it,” PACS Middle-Senior High School Counselor Sue Evans said. “It truly made a difference for many of our families.”
