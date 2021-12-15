Pulaski senior organizes scholarship fundraiser in memory of Sandy Creek student who died in crash

PULASKI – A Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) senior is organizing a volleyball and basketball fundraiser to honor the memory of Natalie Bauer, a Sandy Creek Central School District (SCSD) student who passed away following an automobile accident in July.
PACS senior Faith Moseley first met Bauer at a volleyball camp in Syracuse, quickly joining the Sandy Creek student’s large circle of friends who shared her passion for the sport.
“She loved playing softball and volleyball,” Moseley said. “We were good friends with her and lots of people knew her, even though we went to different schools.”
Upon learning of a scholarship fund established in Bauer’s memory for SCSD students, Moseley came up with the idea to honor her late friend through the same sport over which they had initially bonded. The project, Moseley said, will also be part of her application for the John Ben Snow Academic Achievement Scholarship.
The Natalie Kathryn Bauer Scholarship Fundraiser will be held 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at the PACS High School gymnasium. The day kicks off with a JV volleyball match at 11 a.m., varsity volleyball match at 12:30 p.m., JV basketball game at 2:30 p.m., and varsity basketball game at 4 p.m.
Pulaski’s Starz Dance Movement will perform between the varsity volleyball and JV basketball games in honor of Bauer’s passion for dance. A donation table will also be set up with custom bracelets available for those who make donations.
“I wanted to show her family that people are still here for them and Natalie is still loved in everyone’s hearts,” she said.
Those who cannot attend the fundraiser can donate to the Natalie Kathryn Bauer Scholarship through Moseley’s Venmo account at @Faith-moseley-1.
