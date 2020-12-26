Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.