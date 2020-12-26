PULASKI — Pulaski Academy and Central Schools (PACS) senior Landon Jones has been recognized by a national standardized testing and curricula development organization for achieving an outstanding score on his PSAT/NMSQT.
Jones’ score of 1470 earned him the College Board’s National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program award which gives students academic honors that can be included on their college applications. Students are able to qualify for the award by taking the PSAT/NMSQT in October of their junior year, attend school in a rural area or small town, earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year, and achieve the minimum requested PSAT/NMSQT scores.
“Colleges know that students who have earned this recognition are some of the most talented across the country,” David Coleman, CEO of the College Board wrote in a letter to Jones. “You have put in the effort and your future is bright.”
Jones plans to major in engineering and hopes to attend either the State University of New York at Buffalo or Clarkson University.
