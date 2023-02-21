Pulaski students build and program robots

PULASKI - Students at Pulaski’s Lura Sharp Elementary recently started learning about robotics and programming during the school’s Robotics Club.
With a focus on building and programming robots to accomplish various tasks, the club is offered to all students in grades kindergarten-five.
“We focus on varying levels of complexity based on each grade level,” said Michelle Majerus, a media teacher at Pulaski. “Overall, we aim to engage students and teach them at least one new thing about robotics during each club meeting. The kids have really bought into it, and it’s wonderful to see their creativity flourish.”
Students are able to select challenges, and then build their robot to solve each challenge.
“We have an app on our computer that tells you what pieces you need for the challenges,” said one fourth-grade student. “Once we finish building, we get to code it and try to solve the challenge!”
