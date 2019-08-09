Pulaski students honored at senior night

PULASKI - Pulaski Academy and Central School recently held their annual Senior Awards Night, honoring the achievements of graduation seniors. This is also a night to award scholarships, which this year totaled over $115,000.
This year’s award winners are:
Daniel J. Moriarty Inspiration Award - Araina Redden (Creative Writing) and Donald Christian (Drama)
Christopher Gaffney Memorial - Sophie Lawrence
Elliott F. Cavellier Memorial Award - Emma Greulich
Valedictorian Award - Benjamin Carguello and Daniel Novak
Henry N. Mathison Award - Dylan Occhino
Philip and Rita Carpenter-Rombach Award - Haven Phillips
Office of the New York State Comptroller Award - Daniel Hefti
Army ROTC Scholarship - Sophie Lawrence
John L. Schneider Memorial Scholarship - Forest Hall
George Kline Memorial Scholarship - Daniel Novak
Fulton Savings Bank Scholarship - Emma Greulich and William Moore
Roger P. Howland Senior Class Memorial Award - Dylan Occhino
Triple C Award - Benjamin Carguello and Kalista Kimball
U.S. Air Force Awards - Daniel Novak and Albert Rodriguez (math & science)
Stephen Gorman and Alex Rodriguez (technology)
Daniel Novak and MacKenzie Mooney (athletics and academics)
U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete Award- Benjamin Carguello and Abigail Hanley
Robert N. and Aleta J. Holbrook Memorial Scholarship - Albert Rodriguez and Alex Rodriguez
The Fulton Companies Award - Abigail Hanley, Daniel Hefti, Houston Gonzalez and Corey Whitaker
Am Vets-Local Chapter Post 89 Award - Earl Wallis II
U.F.C.W. Local One Benefit Funds, Tops Markets - Zachary Roberts
Joyce Eagan Memorial Scholarship - Mallory Frank
Nettie D. Plummer Scholarship - MacKenzie Mooney
John Waddicor Reading Incentive Award - Emma Greulich and Robert Philips
Pulaski VFW Post 7289 Award - Earl Wallis II
Drama Club Award - Christina Forestiere and Samantha Hefti
George Roykouff Memorial Scholarship - Madison Coffin
Brian Barrett Memorial Scholarship - Mallory Frank
Snow Incentive Awards - Araina Redden, Abigail Hanley, Stephen Gorman, Benjamin Carguello, Daniel Hefti, Samantha Hefti, Emily Klein and Kelsey Kranz
Louise M. Smith and M. Robert Smith Scholarship - Emma Greulich
Oswego County Envirothon - Daniel Novak, Benjamin Carguello and Daniel Hefti
Most Worthy Rhea W. LaVeck Memorial Award - Cassandra McGregor
Edna Weisenburger Hatton and Alexander M. Hatton Community Life Award - Robert Philips
Harold Robinson Award - Daniel Novak
H. Bernice Halsey Memorial Award - Brianna Salisbury
James Martin Memorial Award - Jonathn Sprague and Kip Balcom
Dick Henderson Memorial Award - Evan Colvin
Teachers’ Association Scholarship - Araina Redden, Emma Greulich, Emily KleinErin Maneeley and Daniel Novak
The Finnerty Award for Excellence in Business - Ryan Archer
Oswego County School Facilities Association Award - Emma Camp and Erin Maneeley
MaryLee Kondratowicz Memorial Scholarship - Dominique Robinson and Kip Balcom
Traci Zimmer Memorial Scholarship - Samantha Hefti and Christina Forestiere
The Justin Nassoiy Memorial Award - Robert Philips
Rodney W. Jennings Memorial Scholarship - Albert Rodriguez
Darcy Ann Hilton Scholarship - Chelcie Oakes
Senior Boy & Girl Sportsmanship Award - Dylan Occhino and Abigail Hanley
Mary Kane Gates Award - Kalista Kimball
Pauline Rossman Award - Samantha Hefti
Varsity Club Award - Connor O’Donnell and Samantha Paternoster
Senior Boy & Girl Athlete Award - Daniel Hefti and Lauren Denny
Winfield Bud Jones Athletic Award - Daniel Hefti
Thousand Point Club - Lauren Denny and Samantha Paternoster
Joyce Watson Memorial Award - Kalista Kimball and Evan Colvin
PACS Math Department Award - Emma Greulich and Daniel Novak
Donald Hoenow Memorial Award - Shelby Giggey and Gabrielle Lewis
Class of 1959 Memorial Scholarship - Kelsey Kranz
Perry Hastings Community Service Award - Ashley VanDuzer
Parker Town Scholarship - Andrea DeLosh
Richard C. Jr. and Linda A. McNeeley Scholarship - Dominique Robinson
Mikayla Guile Memorial Scholarship - Chelcie Oakes and Lani Schmidt
Clifford “Buster” Philips Memorial Award - Grace Wilkinson
Distinction of the Den - Kalista Kimball
Oswego County Counselors’ Association - Ashley VanDuzer
John Yates Mahaffy Citizenship Award - Ericka Vrooman
Pulaski Lions Club Award - Dominick Spano
National Honor Society Award - Albert Rodriguez and Corey Whitaker
Series Scholarship for Academic Excellence - Benjamin Carguello, Daniel Hefti and Emma Greulich
Principal’s Award - Kristen McNitt and Stephen Gorman
Daniel B. Meacham Award - Mina Aguilar
Litts Family Scholarship - Daniel Novak and Emma Greulich
The Frederic Luther Memorial Scholarship Fund - Samantha Hefti
R. Burkett and Kathleen Curtiss Scholarship - Haven Phillips
Dr. Edward W. Sprague Scholarship - Lani Schmidt and Dylan Occhino
John Ben Snow Community Service Scholarship - Daniel Novak
John Ben Snow Memorial Trust Achievement Awards - Emma Greulich, Benjamin Carguello, Daniel Hefti and Erin Maneeley
