Pulaski students receive plethora of awards at Scholastic Art Competition

PULASKI - With over 4,000 entries from students in 14 counties across central New York, the competition was fierce at this year’s Scholastic Art Competition. However, that didn’t stop Pulaski’s entrants from hauling in 23 awards.
Of the 23 awards, there were 17 Honorable Mentions, three Silver Keys, and three Gold Keys awarded to the artists of Pulaski High School. Gold Key winners will advance to the national competition, where their artwork will again be judged, for the possibility of further recognition.
“I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of my students,” said Pulaski art teacher Stacey Walton. “I have watched them not only overcome, but be able to grow through all the challenges we have faced over the past couple of years. Their hard work and determination, pushing through creative challenges, and willingness to step outside of their boxes to explore their world through art and visual representation has been a joy for me to watch and encourage. I am glad to see them recognized for all their hard work and achievements.”
All winning artwork will be delivered to Onondaga Community College and put up on display at the Whitney Applied Technology Center through March 3.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.