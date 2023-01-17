Pulaski students receive plethora of awards at Scholastic Art Competition

PULASKI - With over 4,000 entries from students in 14 counties across central New York, the competition was fierce at this year’s Scholastic Art Competition. However, that didn’t stop Pulaski’s entrants from hauling in 23 awards.

Of the 23 awards, there were 17 Honorable Mentions, three Silver Keys, and three Gold Keys awarded to the artists of Pulaski High School. Gold Key winners will advance to the national competition, where their artwork will again be judged, for the possibility of further recognition.

