Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.