PHILADELPHIA — The spring musical at Indian River Central School District involves punk and a pilot.
Music students at the district’s high school are only the second school group in the country to stage a show that the creators say is a “noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.”
New York City-based Concord Theatricals has worked with Indian River theater chair Kristie L. Farr in the past and the company was looking for schools to “pilot” a musical for which it recently gained the rights. Concord sought insight from the IRCS musical program that could demonstrate how the show works in educational settings and reached out to Mrs. Farr.
“Punk Rock Girl!” will be staged at the IRCS Theatre of Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The musical debuted in January 2022 at Long Island’s Argyle Theatre. Its book and music is by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis. Rob Rokicki co-arranged. It features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands, such as Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, Pink and Gwen Stefani. Music from various artists is pulled into the story line, with songs performed by students.
In October, Jefferson Forest High School in Virginia became the first school to stage the show.
Previous collaborations between IRCS and Concord include “26 Pebbles” by Eric Ulloa that chronicles the experiences of the parents and community members of Newtown and Sandy Hook. Shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, left 28 people dead, 20 of them children, in 2012.
“I’ve been impressed with the new works and things that Concord has been able to bring on,” Mrs. Farr said. “There’s a lot of upcoming playwrights and works that we can gain access to through Concord Theatricals. Our quality of shows and the kind of work we do lends itself nicely to some of these new works.”
The plot of “Punk Rock Girl!” involves 16-year-old Angela Quivers, played by IRCS senior Victoria Huffman. Her character is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there’s no place she belongs. But she meets Proxi, played by IRCS junior Kaydence Timerman. Proxi is a teen who pulls Angela into a world of grungy guitars, secrets and “big, loud, messy emotions.”
“It’s all about a kind of acceptance; the typical cliques in high school and how they come together for music, which is a great story because I think music has the power to bring people together, especially people of different backgrounds,” Mrs. Farr said.
Miss Huffman believes “Punk Rock Girl!” will resonate with a wide audience.
“I like how accessible it is,” she said. “It’s really a coming-of-age story and learning how to accept yourself and to express yourself. On top of that, it’s just a really funny show with a lot of good jokes and silly, goofy stuff that happens.”
Miss Timerman has been a long-time fan of the music featured in “Punk Rock Girl!” The tunes of the time, she said, have “a lot more feeling and soul.”
“That’s something I really value,” she said. “I like a lot of the messages that were being put out during that time.”
She also enjoys the background of her character, Proxi. “I get to use my own personality and my own sort of way of thinking to amp up the character and make her just a bigger, louder version of me.”
Miss Timerman has been involved in musical theater since sixth grade and Victoria has been involved since kindergarten. Both said they are glad to be back on stage without pandemic restrictions.
“It broke the flow and broke apart some of the family aspect of theater, which was rough for a lot of us,” Miss Timerman said.
A week before IRCS’s 2022 spring musical, “Footloose” was staged, the state lifted a mask mandate.
During the pandemic, Mrs. Farr kept theatrical shows going at IRCS through several virtual productions that were shared online.
“It’s a growing experience,” Mrs. Farr said. “A lot of these kids have not been on stage before. This is their first full year to get this and to do it without COVID restrictions.”
But she noted that there are many theatrical companies still doing virtual productions, and that is a skill that many IRCS students and former students now have because of the district’s program.
“It’s a skill for our kids that when they go into a performing arts field, they have that experience to work virtually that they might never have had prior to COVID,” she said. “But trust me, I’m glad to be back to a full onstage production.”
And “Punk Rock Girl!” is an example of a show that brings the excitement of a live show to life, potentially inspiring others, Mrs. Farr added.
“It helps to grow our program when the younger students see what we do, and they want to be involved in that.”
The cast of “Punk Rock Girl! at IRCS — the characters and students playing the roles:
Angela Quivers: Victoria Huffman
Proxi: Kaydence: Timerman
Dudley: Matias Mercado Normal
Patricia: Abigail Davis Normal
Ernst: Matt Bridge
Hermann: Harley Neaves
The Humanz: Riley Neal, Kylie Mandigo, Jessica Mullins and Zach Culver.
Residents of Forrest Hills: Brooklyn Goring, Anna Mostafa, Kiara Ruiz, Makena Charlton, Gavin Zimmerman, Dakota Marcy, Maria Estrada, Tyler Mayton, Madelyn Morgan, Bree Goring.
The ensemble: Lily Kaines, Bella Natali, Wade Davis, Mary Felicia, Aiden Stevens, Madelyn Morgan, Erica Lehman, Charlotte Banister, Elaine Gutowski, Kyleigh Price, Leah Matteson, Emery Goray, Jamya Larry and Taliyah Palmer.
The details
n WHAT: Indian River Central School music students present “Punk Rock Girl!” book and arrangements by Joe Iconis, co-arranged by Rob Rokicki.
n WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
n WHERE: Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts, 32925 Route 11, Philadelphia.
n COST: $5 suggested donation.
