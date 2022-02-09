Racist incident at Heuvelton Central School investigated

HEUVELTON — Photos circulating on social media depicting three Heuvelton Central School District students lying on the gymnasium floor spelling out a racial slur has led to their discipline and a statement from the district saying it must do more to “provide a safe and respectful learning environment for all students.”
In a statement sent to Heuvelton parents and guardians on Tuesday, Superintendent Jesse C. Coburn said that the district had received a report of photos circulating on social media of several students portraying a racial slur.
The photographs showed three individuals on the gymnasium floor, and in five separate photos, the students spelled out a racial slur.
“We immediately launched an investigation into this incident, and the students involved will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct,” Mr. Coburn wrote. “We are deeply troubled by this action, which goes against everything for which our school stands; it is completely contrary to our core values, both as a school and as a district. We are working to determine how we can best support the students and staff who have been affected by it.”
Amy D. Chisholm, the mother of two biracial daughters who attend Heuvelton, said that she made the report to the school district after seeing the images and later posted them on social media so people could see what her daughters, as well as other students, have to deal with.
Her Facebook post included a screenshot of the five photos and the following comment — “Here is what my girls deal with for Black History Month at Heuvelton School!”
When she saw the photos, Mrs. Chisholm said she had enough. She said this is not the first time her daughters have had to contend with racist incidents or comments.
“I said ‘This is it. I am done with this.’ I have been dealing with this school for years on this same issue. I’ve begged for change. I’ve begged for some sort of training, sensitivity, awareness, cultural anything in that school to educate these kids and here we are again, another incident,” she said. “I shared it because I wanted people to see what they go through at school and these are not new issues. They are ongoing.”
While the administration is taking care of the situation, Mrs. Chisholm expects not much will change. If the students get suspended, they will be back.
“Nothing will be different,” she said, adding that she is planning on addressing the board of education on the matter.
“It’s not something that is going to go away, but I think to bring some light to it, it had to be done,” Mrs. Chisholm said, especially for “the kids that are sick of getting picked on, for the kids who don’t have a voice.”
“Let’s talk about it, let’s bring people in to have difficult conversations, with your educators, with your administration, with your students,” Mrs. Chisholm said.
Mr. Coburn said that racist messages like the one portrayed in the photos endanger the safety of students and staff of color, and create a climate that is not conducive to learning.
“We are not successful unless every student feels safe and supported. This incident is evidence of the pressing need in our school and our community, to find ways to talk about race constructively and respectfully,” Mr. Coburn wrote. “In recent years, our staff has initiated conversations about race to better understand the complex and pervasive impacts of racism so we can better educate and support all students. It is clear that this work must expand and accelerate. We recognize that the district must do better to create a school community that is more equitable, inclusive, and accepting of diversity in every form.”
