MASSENA — Introduced as Siri for schools, the Massena Central School’s Raider chatbot has not only enhanced communication channels between the district and families, it has saved the district money, according to Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin.
Raider, which was developed by AllHere, pushes personalized reminders and relevant information to parents on a weekly basis via text messages and also responds to their questions and concerns within seconds — whether at night or on the weekends. A parent support team is on standby to assist with more complex inquiries and can direct to school staff members when needed.
AllHere officials estimate that each message requires about 90 seconds of thought, research and typing to deliver, which helps apply a time and dollar amount to the value of the service. AllHere uses an average of $60,000 for the salaries and calculates the value of each message based on a 180-day school year and eight-hour school days.
The company said that in the first two months of the 2021-22 school year, Raider sent 46,580 messages and was able to respond to 96% of questions that families texted within about 45 seconds. The chatbot saved nearly 1,200 hours of staff time, equating to almost $50,000 in taxpayer dollars that would have gone to hiring additional staff to handle routine questions from families.
“So, it’s a large cost savings,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
She said the district has received positive feedback from parents and receives monthly reports from AllHere to see the impact the chatbot is having on the district.
“Pat (Superintendent Patrick H. Brady) and I have spoken on some national webinars, and it’s been written up in articles and podcasts, and they (AllHere) have really done a great job on helping to support Massena Central,” she said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said families have used the chatbot differently throughout the school year, such as the beginning of the school year when there was uncertainty about students returning to school. She said things got quiet around the holidays, “but we’re seeing them start to come up again.”
She said Raider pulls data and information from the district’s website to pass on to families.
“So it’s a really good incentive to keep our website up-to-date and keep our information current,” she said.
When Raider receives a question that it can’t answer, that question goes to a separate email address that Ms. Colarusso-Martin monitors every day.
“It will show up as an alert. Then I go into the AllHere system and answer the Raider question. Once Raider gets an answer, it gets added to the database and then it solves it the next time. It’s smart like that,” she said.
Families have the option to opt out, but can also opt back in if they wish.
“They like that they can ask the question or text the question at any time, day or night. They don’t have to just make sure to call when somebody is there answering the phone. It’s been a great way to engage parents,” she said.
