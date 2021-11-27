MASSENA — Massena Central High School parents could soon be receiving a notice in the mail about their students, but it carries good news.
A new program initiated at the school recognizes students for doing good things.
“Sometimes at school it’s really easy to get focused on the kids that are struggling their way through here, through the expense of the kids that are doing awesome,” Principal Alan Oliver said during a presentation to parents.
To turn that around, he said the school has launched Raider Recognition, “which is simply a way to recognize the kids that are positive and doing the right thing all the time.”
He said it could be positive behavior, good grades or other activities.
“So, what we’ve started to do is I’ve asked teachers to fill out basically positive referrals and write little notes about what they saw your kid do that was awesome, what they’re doing in your classroom that’s awesome,” Mr. Oliver said.
When he receives one of those reports, Mr. Oliver said he’ll photocopy them, put them on a bulletin board in the high school lobby and mail them to parents.
He showed a copy of the card that would be sent home to parents.
“If you see a card in the mail that looks like this, you can know that somebody at the high school said your kid did something good, and that’s a good thing,” he said.
Mr. Oliver said it was important to let parents know how their children are doing in school, whether it’s good or bad.
“As the parent of a high school kid, as the parent of a kid, period, I like to hear that my kid’s doing the right thing, and I think everybody else does, too,” Mr. Oliver said. “Sometimes at the high school we don’t do a good enough job with that. So, we’re really trying to reach out and bring that into being part of our normal operation here.”
