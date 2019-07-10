Raku firing a neat lesson for OHS art students

OSWEGO - Several Oswego High School art students recently experienced the ancient technique of Raku firing for their ceramic creations.
The kiln, made up of a layer of cinder blocks, fire brick for insulation, and fencing with a high-temperature insulation that doesn’t burn, used a gas heat source to complete the ceramic figures and work created by students.
After teacher Billie Jo Peterson carefully removed the pieces, some were placed in tin containers with shredded paper and then covered, to create a metallic look. The pieces were then placed in water to stop the oxidation process.
A few pieces that came right out of the kiln were covered in horse hair for a unique, artistic effect.
