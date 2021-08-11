Ramm earns Boyd Prize at SLU’s 2020 commencement

CANTON — Matthew Ramm of Ogdensburg was awarded St. Lawrence University’s prestigious Jeffery H. Boyd Class of ’78 Prize during the University’s long-awaited 2020 Commencement ceremony held on Aug. 1 at Newell Field House.
In a ceremony highlighted by inspiring words and songs written by members of the class, Ramm received the award, which was established by the Board of Trustees in 2018 and recognizes the overall contributions of a graduating senior who exemplifies leadership throughout their college career. Award winners demonstrate a humble effectiveness, focused purpose, and inspired creativity.
Ramm, an Augsbury-North Country Scholar who majored in neuroscience and minored in chemistry, was a well-known leader on campus and in the local community where he volunteered to drive the van for his fellow Pre-Health Club members to commute to Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center and visit residents at least once a month. He also jumped at the opportunity to help his peers overcome academic challenges posed by rigorous courses. He Ramm graduated summa cum laude and is now pursuing professional studies at SUNY Upstate Medical University.
“[Matt] impressed his faculty as a student who had a strong work ethic and innate curiosity,” St. Lawrence University President Emeritus Bill Fox said during the ceremony. “As a quiet leader, he asked insightful questions of his teachers and always gave classmates the space to voice opinions and contribute to the important dialogues happening every day on this campus.”
More than 350 members of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2020 returned to St. Lawrence for their Commencement ceremony, which was postponed from its original date of Sunday, May 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While graduates were mailed their diplomas in May 2020, participants in Sunday’s ceremony received their diploma covers as they walked across the stage.
St. Lawrence students are known for their curiosity and adventurous spirit. In the Class of 2020, 77 percent pursued more than one area of study, while 46 percent double or triple majored or pursued a combined interdisciplinary major. Despite graduating during a pandemic, more than 92 percent of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2020 was employed or enrolled in graduate school 7-9 months after graduating. Nearly 1 in 5 graduates enrolled in advanced study such as graduate school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.