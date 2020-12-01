Rappelling activity provides safety, life lessons for CiTi’s public safety students

MEXICO — Public safety and justice students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently learned that it takes safety, teamwork and determination to succeed during a rappelling activity.
The group of Career and Technical Education students completed the rappelling activity in CiTi’s main gymnasium, as a culmination event to a related five-week educational unit. Public safety instructor Shawn Tompkins said the hands-on techniques students learned helped them advance both their emergency response knowledge and several life skills.
“The knots we do, they can use for the rest of their lives,” he said. “Some of this is teamwork-based and being safe, while some of it is science-based. The other piece is confidence and overcoming something.”
Public Safety students were familiarized with basic knot tying, protective equipment (including harnesses and helmets), rappelling terminology and various rescue systems. Trisha Ellis, a Central Square School District senior, said safety has been the most important component of the class.
“You have to know your knots and watch out for people when you’re up there,” she said. “It’s always about keeping calm.”
Inspired by her brother in uniform, Ellis said she has enjoyed the CTE program and her dream is to become a law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.