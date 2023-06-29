WATERTOWN — Reaction was mixed in the north country Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that determined colleges and universities can longer specifically consider race as a factor in admissions.

The ruling effectively overturns long-standing precedent that benefited Blacks and Latinos with opportunities for higher education. The country’s highest court found that the prior admission processes of Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution because they failed to offer “measurable” objectives to justify the use of race as criteria for admission.

