WASHINGTON — In another major reversal, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmativ…
WATERTOWN — Reaction was mixed in the north country Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that determined colleges and universities can longer specifically consider race as a factor in admissions.
The ruling effectively overturns long-standing precedent that benefited Blacks and Latinos with opportunities for higher education. The country’s highest court found that the prior admission processes of Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution because they failed to offer “measurable” objectives to justify the use of race as criteria for admission.
St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris said in a statement that the university in Canton is committed to providing opportunities for qualified students to attend St. Lawrence and take advantage of the broad range of educational experiences inside and outside of the classroom and will continue to support efforts to achieve this goal “within the evolving legal context” of the ruling.
She, along with the presidents of the New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium, signed a statement Thursday indicating the ruling “contradicts a core value of higher education: creating a living and learning community that reflects diversity of thought, interests, backgrounds, and experiences.”
“The Court has effectively nullified 40 years of precedent, putting us in uncharted waters with more litigation certain to follow,” the joint statement said. “We remain committed to the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and we will work to analyze the decision and identify the best ways to pursue our goals and missions, in keeping with our values, within the law as it now stands.”
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, applauded the ruling in a prepared statement.
“This is a major victory for the American Dream and all students. Today’s Supreme Court decision correctly rules that in the United States of America, every individual has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of background or race,” Stefanik said. “American excellence was founded on the principles of merit, fairness, and equality of opportunity.”
SUNY’s Board of Trustees said in a statement its “commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will continue to be a factor in every goal we pursue, every program we create, every policy we promulgate, and every decision we make,” indicating that race-conscious admissions policies have enriched its institutions and the nation.
“Today, the US Supreme Court attempted to pull our nation backwards in the journey toward equity and civil rights with an egregious ruling that will have serious impacts on students and families seeking the American dream of opportunity through higher education,” the trustees said.
The statement said despite race-conscious admission policies now in place, Black and Latino students remain underrepresented in institutes of higher education.
“Today’s decision threatens to undermine what progress has been made, by throwing up roadblocks and barriers when what’s needed are better paths and bridges,” the trustees said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.