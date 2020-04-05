Read Across America Week celebrated at Fairley Elementary

HANNIBAL - Students in the Hannibal Central School District celebrated Read Across America Week recently with a full slate of literacy events.
To celebrate Dr. Seuss, Fairley Elementary students were treated to an assembly with a special reading of “Horton Hears a Who.” In addition to the assembly during the regular school day, families were invited to participate in reading activities and games during an evening celebration at the school.
“We try to include as many opportunities as we can for family involvement in our students’ learning,” said Fairley reading teacher Kate Babbitt. “It’s great to see families come together for this fun event every year.”
Kindergartners also joined in on the weeklong reading celebration by reading from a full “menu” of books as the library transformed into a cafeteria. Students had snacks and refreshments while exploring a variety of titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.