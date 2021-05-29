SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will continue its Humanities New York Reading & Discussion series with four sessions in June.
In each of Humanities NY’s Reading & Discussion Programs, participants read a series of thematically linked texts over the course of the sessions.
The battlefield has offered the program since 2017, except for last year during the pandemic.
This year’s topic is “Vietnam.” The four sessions are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the Union Hotel building, 401 W. Main St., first floor. Pandemic protocols will be in place.
The related books:
“Vietnamerica,” by GB Tran: A “visually stunning portrait” of survival, escape, and reinvention and the gift of the American immigrants’ dream passed on to their children.
“The Sorrow of War” by Bao Ninh: A former North Vietnamese soldier provides a look at how the War forever changed his life, country and its people.
“The Things They Carried,” by Tim O’Brien: A collection of linked short stories about an American platoon based on the author’s experiences.
“A Vietcong Memoir,” by Truong Nhu Tang. The author, a major figure in the North Vietnam’s “fight for liberation,” fled to the West in disillusionment.
Facilitators of the program are Josh Canale and John Deans. Mr. Canale teaches history at Jefferson Community College and has led the historic site’s past five Humanities “Reading & Discussion Series.” Mr. Deans, former history instructor and college president, will collaborate with Mr. Canale in the discussions.
Registration is limited by the book quantity available. Once registered, the books are borrowed from the historic site for the four-week series. It is not necessary to attend all four sessions. Register in advance by calling the historic site at 315-646-3634, or stop by during open hours 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays or 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Sundays.
The mission of Humanities New York is to strengthen civil society and the bonds of community, using the humanities to foster engaged inquiry and dialogue around social and cultural concerns.
