MASSENA — Although phase three of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project has been scaled back because of costs, some items that have been removed from the plan will likely end up in future capital projects.
The district’s board of education rejected the bids for phase three work during a special meeting Monday after they came in more than $3 million over what had been budgeted.
The district had $8.6 million remaining for phase three work, but bids that were opened on Jan. 25 came in at $12.1 million. That figure doesn’t count the upgrades to the emergency notification system at the high school and junior high, which were already in the budget.
Phase three includes renovations at the high school and junior high to improve security and upgrade spaces such as the auditorium and pool. Work is scheduled to begin this summer, with substantial completion in fall 2023.
Because of the cost, Edward Bernhauer, an architect from the district’s architectural firm, the IBI Group, said proposed reductions included corridor and classroom ceilings and tiles in the junior high, pool renovations, work in the high school auditorium, high school kitchen work, junior high and high school gym floor refinishing, and some electrical work at the junior high and high school.
District Director of Operations Greg Tessier said he would like to see any work that was cut from phase three included in future capital projects.
“We’ve obviously had to scale back our project. The purpose of this project, one of the biggest things was to upgrade infrastructure, which includes mechanical,” Mr. Tessier said, “I hope that the board will look to do another project right after this one’s done. All the drawings have been pre-engineered for all upgrades for the high school and junior high, whatever remaining work for mechanical there was. So, my suggestion is we put that on the priority for the next project.”
Mr. Bernhauer said the items that were being deleted from phase three “are not disappearing,” but are being added to the district’s five-year plan for future project planning.
“So, it rolls right into our next project planning process,” he said.
He said his firm is also working with Mr. Tessier to identify what work could be done in future capital outlay projects.
“That was part of the criteria looking at particular pieces that could be eliminated from the space,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
Capital outlay project funding, unlike a full-fledged capital project, is authorized when voters approve the district’s annual budget. School board members budget $100,000 each year for capital outlay projects, smaller maintenance projects that are allowed under state law without waiting for a larger capital project. The $100,000 allotted for the work must be used within the project’s fiscal year. The projects are also eligible for aid.
Board member Patricia Murphy asked, if the district is going to do another capital project, what the timeline would be to get full state funding.
“What we’ll do is we can come back to the board with more specifics once we’ve talked with your financial advisers, fiscal advisers. But, the easy answer is to say five years because every five years the aid that you get from the state is refreshed,” Mr. Bernhauer said. “You have a maximum amount of aid in a five-year period that you can get from the state. That refreshes every five years.”
He said the district would not be using all of the state aid in the current cycle that is available for work at the high school or junior high under the building side of the project.
“So, what is the exact amount that we have left? I don’t know. That’s part of where I have to talk with fiscal advisers to see what’s available,” Mr. Bernhauer said. “If there’s enough available, potentially you could go out before that five years. But, at the latest, the longest term that it would be would be a five-year window.”
The project would need to be put up for voter approval again.
“One of the nice parts is we have so much design already. You save on all the design time,” he said. “We still have to re-package, but it’s nowhere near as complex as the initial design.”
