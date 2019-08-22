Reflection on bats

OSWEGO - Rice Creek Associates will present a program all about bats. This program begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Rice Creek Field Station, Thompson Road in Oswego.
Jim D’Angelo from Sterling Nature Center will talk about these fascinating creatures and in addition, there will be “bat” activities for children beginning at 1 p.m.
This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information call 315-312-6677.
