Register for the 4-H Veterinary Science Program

WILLIAMSTOWN - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County will accept registrations for the Oswego County 4-H Veterinary Science Program. The program will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, 748 State Route 183, Williamstown.
Veterinary science is a program for youth eight years old to 18 years old who are interested in learning more about the field of veterinary medicine. The program consists of topics from small animal care to wildlife rehabilitation. Veterinary medicine is a broad field, and the possibilities of presentations is endless.
From more information and registration, visit the following website:
https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/vetscience21_235 or contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program at 315-963-7286 or email at jrz58@cornell.edu.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
