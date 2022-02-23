WATERTOWN — The registration deadline is approaching for the second cohort of Jefferson Community College’s free home-based child care training in collaboration with the Watertown Small Business Development Center and Community Action Planning Council.
The program is accepting registrations from residents of Jefferson and Lewis counties. The deadline to register is March 7. The new program is expected to launch this fall.
Upon successful completion of the training, participants will be prepared to start their own in-home child care businesses in as little as four months. The training includes a series of early childhood development and small business workshops. Participants will receive one-on-one mentorship and assistance completing the state registration application and approval process, including completing all required health and safety training.
Additional support is available for program supplies.
The pilot program began in June, with 20 residents from Jefferson and Lewis counties.
JCC is developing an online version of the program on Coursera, an online education provider, and is one of only two community colleges in the state utilizing this course delivery method.
Anyone interested in starting an in-home child care business in Jefferson or Lewis counties may register online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/workshops or contact JCC Director of Community Services Joanna C. Habermann, at jhabermann@sunyjefferson.edu or 315-786-2438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.