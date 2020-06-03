Registration open for MACS Pre-K, kindergarten

MEXICO — Registration is now open and ongoing for 2020-21 kindergarten and Universal Pre-K (UPK) at Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS). Registration packets for both are available via the district website, www.mexicocsd.org.
Children who turn five years old by Dec. 1 are eligible for kindergarten registration. Note that a child currently enrolled in the MACS UPK program does not need to complete a registration packet. New students (those not currently in the UPK program) are required to participate in kindergarten screening, which will take place in early August. Once the district has registration information, caregivers will be contacted with a date for the kindergarten screening appointment.
MACS offers a Universal Pre-K program to children who will be four years old by Dec. 1. UPK is state-funded and is free to MACS residents. Classes are located at Mexico, Palermo and New Haven elementary schools. There is a half-day morning session and half-day afternoon session in each building. Transportation is provided to the school within your attendance zone. Pre-K enrollment is first-come, first-served based on the receipt of a completed registration packet. UPK classes fill quickly, and the district recommends completing a registration form as soon as possible to accommodate session preferences.
