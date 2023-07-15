Registration open for Massena Film Academy

Film Massena logo. Image courtesy of Elijah Winfrey

MASSENA — Registration is now open for the next session of the Massena Film Academy, which is being offered by Film Massena.

The registration deadline is Aug. 1. Classes start Aug. 9 and will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 25 at the Massena Public Library.

