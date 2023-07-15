MASSENA — Registration is now open for the next session of the Massena Film Academy, which is being offered by Film Massena.
The registration deadline is Aug. 1. Classes start Aug. 9 and will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 25 at the Massena Public Library.
“Students must attend 80% of those classes to receive their certificate,” Film Massena Coordinator Elijah O. Winfrey said.
The registration fee is $200, and he said they’re hoping to enroll at least 15 students.
To register for the course, visit https://filmmassena.company.site/.
Winfrey said students will see some changes from last year’s classes.
“We’re allowing all high school students, regardless of whether they’re ninth grade or they’re 12th grade or in-between. All high school students can take this course with parental consent and adults 18 and up,” Winfrey said.
Previously, enrollment was limited to high school seniors and adults, he said.
They’ve also increased the number of classes from eight to 12 this year.
Returning as the academy director is Noelle Hannibal, who has extensive experience in film and theater. She has appeared in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” as part of the Sisterhood of Jhe. She has also appeared in “Star Trek: Voyager” as a Taresian woman, along with the film “Star Trek: First Contact.” She has the unique distinction of portraying the first female Vulcan on Earth.
Winfrey will also be leading some of the classes. He is an independent filmmaker based out of Massena whose production company, Elijah Winfrey Studios, has produced two feature films since 2020.
“I am actually joining as an instructor because I have experience running independent productions, and that’s what we’re trying to encourage these students to do,” he said. “I’m going to bring everything I have to the table to hopefully help these students be able to achieve their dreams.”
Students will study a number of areas, including acting screenplay writing, Hollywood history, budgeting, costuming and makeup effects.
“And then on Sept. 20, that’s where kind of the fun begins, if you will, because this year every single student individually will be responsible for writing and producing two of their own scripts. So, it’s not going to be like last year where there was one group project that got done. Each individual student is going to have their own short films that they’re going to have to make and they need to make,” Winfrey said.
He said some students were disappointed last year that their script wasn’t selected for the group project.
“So, this year we thought, hey, let’s let everybody individually make their own scripts. They obviously can use their classmates if they want to, but they are not required to. If they want to use their family or friends outside of the class, they certainly can to make up their production team if you will,” he said. “My hope is that if we get 20 students, that means you’re looking at 40 films being made in Massena. Yes, they’re short films, but that’s still pretty significant.”
Editing will follow, with a test screening scheduled for Oct. 18.
“Then, on Oct. 25, we’re going to have their graduation ceremony, and we’re going to screen all of the films that the students made. It will probably be one film per student, whatever one they’re most proud of so that they can show off their work,” Winfrey said.
Students will also compete for one of three awards — the Hal Smith Award for the student who excelled the most throughout the course; the Hannibal Acting Award for the student who has excelled the most in the field of acting throughout the course; and the Winfrey Leadership Award for the student who has proven to be a leader throughout the course.
“The awards have significance because they’re named after people involved in the academy or people who are pretty famous in Massena,” Winfrey said.
