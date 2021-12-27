MASSENA — Registration is now open for next summer’s “Mega Reunion” in Massena, when Massena Central High School graduating classes from the 1980s will gather for three days of fun and reminiscing about the past, as well as boost the local economy throughout the weekend.
“The Mega Reunion is a way to reconnect classmates and the community in a big way,” said 1980 graduate Lori Collins, one of the organizers.
The event is being touted as “big, fun, bigger impact” by organizers. It’s scheduled for Aug. 5 to 7. It’s expected to draw hundreds of Massena Central School graduates, both local and outside of Massena, some of whom will use the event to also spend time with their families who reside in Massena.
Ms. Collins said that the event has continued to pick up more steam as individuals hear about it. A survey that circulated last summer among classmates in their alumni Facebook pages showed a strong interest, with more than 50 volunteers from across a decade’s worth of graduating classes beginning to plan for the event.
“Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic had halted some class reunion plans and then, the more people who got involved, the more interest we found. It really snowballed, seeing so many people want to come together, celebrate Massena, and find a way to provide an economic benefit to the community,” she said.
Local partners have also stepped up to the plate to assist in bringing the Mega Reunion to Massena. They include Frenchie’s Chevrolet and Frenchie’s Ford, Inc., the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, village of Massena and dozens of local organizations, businesses and community leaders.
Graduates attending the Mega Reunion will be able to participate in a host of activities that include a downtown block party, golf tournament, remembrance walk and ceremony, tours of the high school, class picnic at the Massena Town Beach, and parties at local venues.
The John Story Trail has been reserved for the remembrance walk and ceremony, an honor walk for classmates who have died, and their family members who will also be invited to walk. Class representatives are assembling an accurate list of members from their respective graduating classes.
Ms. Collins had appeared before the Massena Village Board in November to talk about the event. She told trustees that as the planning continued, the Mega Reunion became something more than class reunions. It was, she said, “supporting the village and finding ways to keep it sustainable, and it’ll be economic development. That was one of our big things is people that come here are going to be doing lodging. They’re going to spend money in our village. We have other things that go on in our area that aren’t really being spent, so this is something that we’re really looking forward to.”
More information and registration for 1980s-era classmates and guests can be found at MassenaMega.org.
