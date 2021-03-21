MASSENA — Another successful registration week is in the books at Trinity Catholic School in Massena.
The school offers PreK3 and PreK4 classes up to grade six.
“It went smoothly. As always, our PreK3 and PreK4 classes are almost full, just like one or two openings in each,” Principal Joyce Giroux said. “Our numbers are looking good. A lot of our families are staying.”
For the first time, paper registration was out and electronic registration was in during the week of enrollment from March 1 to 5.
“We transitioned our registration and enrollment form to all be through FACTS management,” Advancement Director Kerri Baillargeon said.
New and returning families each received an email with instructions and a link to register their child. After creating their account, they were directed to the family portal to begin the registration process.
Although registration week is over, Ms. Baillargeon said families can still register their children through the school’s website, www.trinitycatholicschool.net.
“There’s a lot of great information on there. If they wanted to enroll, they can go under the admissions tab and find out how much the tuition is and all the registration information,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, tours of the school weren’t available during school hours, but could be done by appointment after classes were done for the day.
“If they want to take a tour of the school, we can make an appointment. It will have to be after school hours when the kids aren’t here. They can call the school or email Mrs. Giroux or myself,” she said.
Like other schools, Trinity Catholic School adapted to the arrival of COVID-19 but maintained in-person instruction Monday through Friday.
“It’s been a rough year on the kids and on the teachers. But we’ve been fortunate. We didn’t have to close down. We had one pretty large quarantine situation, but it was over Christmas break. Other than a couple of individual of individual classrooms (that were closed because of quarantine), we’ve been able to stay open five days a week,” Mrs. Giroux said. “We’re hoping of course that we will be back to less restrictions in September.”
She said they’ve had some “COVID wins” during this school year. They sent a survey to parents and one of the questions was, “Tell us what you think we’ve done well during COVID.”
“A lot of it was we were able to stay open five days a week. Parents really felt that our teachers went above and beyond. That was mentioned so many times. We very much adhere to all the CDC guidelines, so maybe that’s why we were able to stay open. We’re a small school, so maybe that made it a little bit easier, too,” she said.
Like other schools, Trinity Catholic has been approved to offer a free lunch program for its students, and parents who paid for lunches from September to March will be reimbursed.
Also like other schools, Trinity Catholic now has a school counselor on its staff. Alison Herne is a licensed clinical social worker who can help students and teachers deal with the impact of the pandemic.
“She will be offering individual and group counseling sessions for our children and will be available for teachers. She’s doing sessions for the classes on things like anger management and bullying. She works with our family support coordinator, Kathy Behrens on social and emotional health and well-being,” Mrs. Giroux said.
For more information on the school, visit its website at www.trinitycatholicschool.net.
