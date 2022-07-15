WATERTOWN — Warren E. Fargo, former superintendent of the Watertown City School District, was remembered by those who worked with him as a longtime champion of education and a no-nonsense man of strong principles who wasn’t afraid of hard work. Mr. Fargo died July 7 at the age of 85.
According to Mr. Fargo’s obituary, after graduating from Deposit Central School, he enlisted in the Navy and trained to become a hospital corpsman, stationed in Camp Pendleton, Calif. as well as a six-month assignment at sea aboard the USS Salisbury. When he returned from the Navy, Mr. Fargo earned his bachelor’s, master’s and advanced administration certifications from SUNY Cortland, SUNY Oswego, Syracuse University, New York University, Colgate and Cornell.
His professional career in education, which included positions of teacher, guidance counselor, principal and superintendent in various school districts, spanned 37 years.
Mr. Fargo served as superintendent of schools for the Watertown district for 17 years, retiring in 1999.
Marilyn H. Trainor served as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction alongside Mr. Fargo for two years beginning in 1997, her first two years in the district.
“Working with him, I learned how important the position is,” she said. “It’s more than a job, but much more importantly than that, I learned his philosophy, which is to make sure that every child is going to have the best opportunity for an education.”
She noted that during the time Mr. Fargo was with the district, he and the Board of Education undertook the renovation of each of the school buildings. Due to the proximity to Fort Drum, he could see that the district was going to grow and have many more students, so he and the Board had the North Junior High building converted into an elementary school, which is still used today.
During the ice storms that hit the area in the 1990s, in both cases, Mr. Fargo knew that the community needed the resources of the schools and brought in staff, as well as others that were connected to the school, and with their support, coupled with the Red Cross, were able to keep local shelters, including one at Watertown High School, during the second ice storm in 1998.
“I was part of that effort,” Mrs. Trainor said. “I really got to see firsthand how he was providing for the citizens of Watertown, but equally as important he wanted to make sure that nothing was misused that belong to the school so that when the ice storm was over, students and teachers could return and their buildings would be in good shape.”
What had just been a thought of Mr. Fargo’s more than a decade before became reality in 2001 with the opening of Case Middle School, connected to the high school by an enclosed walkway. This had been part of the realization of a $26.6 million construction project that included building the new middle school, demolishing the junior high school, reroofing H.T. Wiley Elementary, constructing a storage building, enhancing the high school auditorium and improving athletic fields and grounds.
In October of 2002, the district recognized Mr. Fargo with a dedication ceremony for the Washington Street campus, which includes Wiley, Watertown and Case, along with the athletic fields, and was named the Warren E. Fargo Educational Campus in June of 1999. During the ceremony, Mr. Fargo outlined other district reconstruction projects completed during his tenure and praised Michael J. Harris, the project’s architect, and Robert E. Reardon, who assumed the role of superintendent after him and was handed the reconstruction project when he replaced Mr. Fargo in June 1999.
“I have him to thank for inheriting a district that is not only in sound financial shape, but whose buildings and education program are also strong,” Mr. Reardon said to the Times before the 2002 ceremony.
When she started with the Watertown district in 1987 as a teacher, now retiring superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr remembers being hired by Mr. Fargo and shortly after taking professional development for effective teaching. She said Mr. Fargo came in because he was interested in knowing what they were learning and joined the group.
“It was very impressive that he as a superintendent was sitting in with a group of new teachers and making sure that he was up to date on what we were learning,” she said. “Over the years, all the time that he was in the district, I was a teacher, and he was often all hands on deck. So whenever there was anything going on that needed to be done, Mr. Fargo was part of that, whatever it was; and not just there to observe but there to participate in what was going on.”
Mrs. LaBarr noted that he wasn’t afraid to do the work himself and that she was always impressed by that “lead by example model and thinks it may have helped lead her to the path that she finally decided on, to leave teaching and become a principal and eventually superintendent.
Hired in 1989 for a position with the district as a physical education teacher, Case Middle School Principal Mark L. Taylor remembers Mr. Fargo as a good man and a strong leader.
“He had very strong principles,” Mr. Taylor said. “I really liked him, but it was his way or the highway. He was very supportive of staff doing the right thing, he had a good vision, hence the school district’s Warren E. Fargo Educational Campus.”
Mr. Taylor recalled Mr. Fargo as a direct communicator who didn’t beat around the bush and told you how it was, which he said people respected.
A program that started during Mr. Fargo’s time, partly due to his efforts with his wife Peg at the YMCA, according to Mrs. Trainor, was the School Aged Child Care Program, known as SACC. In the ‘80s and early ‘90s, there was much concern about ‘latchkey kids,’ those that when school was out, went home and there were no adults there for supervision. Mrs. Trainor said Mr. Fargo knew it was important for the schools to partner with the Y and they created the program, which is still used today, and made sure that buildings were open in the summer, after school and before school, so that kids would not be left without supervision.
Mr. Fargo also undertook the establishment of school based health clinics, concerned that some students didn’t have access to health care.
“It was through his efforts that those clinics were established and he’s also the one that established the fact that we had our own transport that would go to it, so if you had a child at Knickerbocker that was ailing and Knickerbocker didn’t have a health clinic, they would pick that child up during the school day and drive them over for their appointment,” Mrs. Trainor said. “And if they were not so sick they had to go home, then they would return them to school because he knew that kids learn most when they’re in their seats in the classroom.”
Retired Belleville Henderson educator Lynn C. Hunneyman worked with Mr. Fargo when he served on the Jeff Lewis Teacher Center Policy Board for many years in the ‘80s and ‘90s. He said he will always remember Mr. Fargo as a positive influence for the betterment of educator development in the area, that overall, he made a lasting positive mark on education in the north country.
Mr. Hunneyman said he became involved in the Teacher Center in 1985 and was the longtime chairman of the policy board for 19 years until he retired, but continued to serve on the board after that, and that Mr. Fargo also served on the board for many years.
“I worked with him on our Bylaws and Policies Committee,” Mr. Hunneyman said. “I found him an excellent person to work with. He was very knowledgeable and cooperative, a lot of positive attributes.”
Mr. Hunneyman, who taught for 34 years, said his daughter, Nicole Zehr, is a music teacher at Indian River, and had her own memory of Mr. Fargo. When she was student teaching at Watertown High, Mr. Fargo came in one morning, sat down next to her at the piano, and asked her to teach him a music lesson, which she did. Mr. Hunneyman said Mr. Fargo was impressed by the lesson and recommended her to Indian River, where she got a job the next week.
Continuing his commitment to education, after his retirement from Watertown and moving to New Hampshire, Mr. Fargo served on the Bow Board of Education from 2004 to 2010.
A beloved husband, father and grandfather, it was noted in his obituary that Mr. Fargo’s favorite time of year was the summer when the whole family would gather at a body of water, either Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River, or Lake Sunapee, and spend a week together.
“Another area that stands out to me was that he always worked extremely hard,” Mrs. Trainor said. “There wasn’t anybody that could work harder than he did. But he worked broadly because he would get up early and go out and visit the schools before school was opened. He was walking through the kitchens where the meals were being prepared, stopping over at buildings and grounds to see how things were going there. And by the time he arrived in the Board Office at eight o’clock or seven o’clock in the morning probably, he had already been in three or more schools.”
She noted that was one of the ways that he really kept abreast and that in a district the size of Watertown, there are a lot of things that can sort of slide along under the carpet that you might not know about, but because of his ear to the ground, the relationships that he had with people at every level, there was no group that he didn’t have a connection with. For that reason, she said it was sometimes uncanny how well informed he was on something.
“He was such an individual that brought so much to the schools and to the community,” Mrs. Trainor said. “He was no nonsense. He worked hard, he had a good sense of humor, but boy don’t clutter up things with nonsense because he was there to get the job done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.