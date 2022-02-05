CANTON — Although he said he’d rather have in-person programming, the executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County says remote programs have enabled the Extension to reach a larger audience.
“The winter months are the busy months for our programming, particularly in agriculture,” Patrick Ames said during Thursday night’s meeting of the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board. “Most of our programming at this juncture has gone remote again, whether we like it or not. I’m still a human creature by nature, and I do miss in-person programming.”
However, he added, “A side benefit of doing much of our programming remote is that we see increased attendance. We can offer programs regionally and in many cases partner with our state partners and partners at Cornell and reach people all the way across the state of New York. So, there is a benefit.”
Mr. Ames said they’ve offered a series of successful dairy programs over the last couple of weeks.
“We dubbed them Dairy Days. I’d say on average we saw about 65 participants in each one of those workshops,” he said.
They also offered some in-person workshops at two locations last week.
“Those were much smaller in nature, but were well-suited for the audience with about 10 to 12 participants in each one of the AI workshops,” he said.
In addition, Mr. Ames said, they helped promote Net Zero for the New York dairy program. The Net Zero Initiative (NZI) is an industry-wide effort that will play a key role in helping U.S. dairy continue to make progress toward greenhouse gas emissions reductions and significant improvements in water.
“I know that last I saw registration was about 430 participants, but I believe they taught 450 in those workshops,” he said.
They’re also running a series of workshops called the Ag and Food Producers academy, which Mr. Ames said was different from their high school Ag Academy.
“This is a series of four workshops that target direct market producers. The tracks include farm business management, strategic market developments, food safety, value added protection, etc., and those are all filled again. They’re all remote, but each one of those tracks has 15 producers in it at this juncture,” he said.
Cornell Cooperative Extension is also continuing its Ag Academy at local high schools. Mr. Ames said that program has continued through COVID.
“We have 16 students in that program currently and two professors, and then a number of our ag educators as guest presenters,” he said.
He said he was excited about the program next year.
“Currently, we have 26 students in some phase of the application process to participate in the Ag Academy,” Mr. Ames said. “That’s both half-day juniors, half-day seniors and full-day seniors. So, there a lot of options now for those students. My guess is 26 won’t land there. In fact, I don’t know if we can handle 26 at this juncture. But, it’s a long way from where it was when we were creating the program and bending over backwards to recruit students.”
The first year, they started with 10 students “and got down to eight quickly when a couple of them realized that working on a farm wasn’t for them,” Mr. Ames said.
He said going to a half-day program for juniors was one of the best things they’ve done “because it enabled those students to go back to their school districts and tell their peers what they were learning and what kind of experience they were having and help market that program. So, I’m feeling bullish about the fact that the program may finally be on its feet as a well-established BOCES program in partnership with the Extension.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.