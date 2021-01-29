BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central middle and high school students who were scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Monday will have an extra day of remote instruction instead.
Superintendent Christopher Rose said they are dealing with a shortage of substitutes, necessitating the change to remote instruction until midnight on Monday.
“We are confident we can return to in-person learning on Tuesday, February 2nd. We have coordinated with St. Lawrence Public Health on contact tracing for the positive COVID 19 case discovered at 5 p.m. Wednesday night and have since made the determination that we do not have enough substitutes to cover the 13 staff members in quarantine. All students and staff, that have been notified, will be released from quarantine Feb. 1st at midnight,” he wrote in a message posted on the district’s website on Thursday.
Elementary school students will continue with in-person learning, as will students who attend Board of Cooperative Educational Services special education programs and Seaway Tech.
Mr. Rose had notified families on Wednesday that middle and high school students would be pivoting to remote instruction on Thursday and Friday because of a positive case of COVID-19 in the high school.
“The person that tested positive has not been in school since last week but the timeframe falls within the ten days of mandatory quarantine for those who may have been exposed,” he wrote.
Edwards-Knox Central School Superintendent Erin E. Woods notified families on Thursday that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, but it did not impact the hybrid model of instruction.
“After contact tracing, we were able to isolate this case to a small number of staff and students. Please note, we will continue with our hybrid model of instruction. Those students scheduled to be in person tomorrow PK-12, should attend school. All students attending out of district programs, including SWT will continue to attend in person,” she wrote in a message posted on the district’s website. “I hope that all infected with COVID-19 recover quickly so we may have healthier and hopeful days ahead.”
