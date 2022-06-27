HARRISVILLE — It is only in certain moments, in certain gestures or expressions, that it’s possible to notice that the confident, outgoing, well-spoken and focused extrovert that is now Renee Hooper may have been quite shy in her past, bullied for being who she is or battled with mental health issues throughout her high school career.
But they are there in the “theater kid” determined to become a high-fashion designer after she graduates from Harrisville High School, as is so much more than meets the eye.
Renee was born in Potsdam, but never lived there. Half of her life has been spent moving to 14 different places around the state with her father and step mother while simultaneously living the other half with her mother and step father in Fishkill where they have always lived.
She would shift from one part of her family to another, one house to another, one school to another without ever feeling like she belonged to either one.
The moves transpired for many reasons, Renee said, “mainly because my family had bad luck” but the impact went beyond not having an answer for the typical “where are you from” question into being one of the primary causes for the post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosed for her at the end of ninth grade.
Before living in the north country for the past three years — the longest time she can remember spending anywhere — Renee described herself as a “quiet pushover,” the person that would walk in the road when with a group of friends because there was no room on the sidewalk.
She said she knew she was attracted to both men and women from a young age but was bullied for it, especially after telling another girl how she felt and having “a little fourth grade relationship that ended in, like, two weeks,” after which the girl told other people about Renee’s preferences after they “broke up” and it spread around the school.
“It was just easier for me to be set on who I was and not care how anybody else was,” Renee said, but it did not go very well.
She was bullied and was once punched on the playground, but even the teachers didn’t help her.
“I think they agreed with the kids. I think they thought I wasn’t supposed to be gay and this shouldn’t be what a fourth grader thinks. I thought ‘What the heck? It’s just like liking guys. It’s just people. I should be able to like whoever I want and not get hit for it,’” said Renee.
For once, the constant moving played in her favor when it took her away from that school the following year, but even in that move, she had no voice in the decision.
“It was always something random that would happen in a house and we would have to move,” she said, but each move took a lot of work and made her feel more vulnerable, helpless and less safe. “It was just constantly finding new friend groups, finding new neighbors I liked, finding new areas I liked. Everywhere we would go I’d find a place or an area or even a rock I really like to sit on or a tree I really like climbing and that kind of helped me feel like I wasn’t all over the place. I was pretty much living out of bags so I had to find something that made me feel safe or comfortable with where I was.”
By her freshman year in high school, the stress and lack of security and constantly feeling helpless because she couldn’t change the lifestyle she was living without her consent, she had developed an eating disorder — which are usually more about control than food — and was diagnosed with PTSD — post traumatic stress disorder.
Moving to Harrisville was something she chose to do for her and in the process of that move, she decided to be the outgoing person she always wanted to be.
“I guess it was a little like, ‘fake it until you make it.’ I knew if I acted outgoing and friendly, I would become that because no one here knew anything about my past or had ideas about me,” Renee said. And it worked.
Instead of remaining silent, she has learned through many hours of therapy to talk openly, “maybe a little too much” she said, and to let her strong sense of self, the person she always knew she was underneath the painfully shy exterior to be the person other people know her as, too.
She said she hasn’t been bullied for her sexuality or for the fact that she is an artsy “theater kid” in the middle of a sports-focused world.
“People here just let me stay in my field,” she said and that field, working behind the scenes on live theater productions, has been her special “spot” where she is most truly herself and her happiest as it has been for every school she has attended.
At the beginning of the pandemic, her father was hospitalized for two months, was put on a ventilator and fell into a coma. He survived, but has been battling the extreme fatigue of long COVID and has had a number of other severe health issues surface in the past year.
The reality of her father’s health challenges hit her fully one day after he came home from the hospital. He was winded after exerting the effort to spread butter on toast. She described it as “weird” and “bizarre” that her father could be so weakened, especially at such a young age. She used the same words to describe her experience helping to care for dad at 15 years old.
“You don’t think of having to take care of your parents at 15 years old when even your parents aren’t taking care of their parents,” she said.
What has helped her stay focused, even through such challenges, has been her painting and her work on plays and musicals both at school and with community groups near both upstate and downstate homes.
She is passionate about stage managing in which she said her ability to do high-level multi-tasking has served her well. It was her experience in costume design that led her to her life’s goal and her soon-to-be major in college — fashion design. Renee hopes to be a top tier fashion designer, first for a well-known reputable house like Prada and ultimately, to create her own fashion house.
Even with all going well, however, Renee has doubted her ability to move past the triggered moments of her PTSD, to hold on through the depression and the looming, debilitating sense that she is not safe. She said it has happened many times. It had happened that day. It had happened for a little while the day before.
Each time, she is aware that no one around her realizes the “bubbly” person she has become is dealing with these kinds of issues.
“When you think of PTSD or you think of (depression) you don’t think of me. You don’t think of somebody who for the most part will seem very happy... so I think it’s very important to bring it out in the open and for people to know someone like me deals with these things and keeps going.”
She would like young people like herself that may be feeling something is not right with them and they’re not sure what it is, to “vouch for” themselves and reach out to a mental health professional especially there is an overwhelming feeling of sadness or futility, or if they feel like “they’re going crazy” because they do not feel like themselves.
She wants people to know they can fight their way back with a little help, and sometimes it’s as simple as doing what you need to do regardless of other people’s opinions.
“(Going to college) is kind of a move that I can decide for me. It’s kind of like me going to college is my moment and I’m not doing it because my family is doing it, or doing it because the people around me are. It’s my decision. I’m choosing where I’m going to school. I’m choosing what I’m doing, when I’m going. It’s nice.” She said and she can’t wait to get there.
After she graduates, Renee will move back to her mother’s house in Fishkill before starting at Oneonta in the fall. One day she will live in New York City, “even if (her) apartment is the size of a closet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.