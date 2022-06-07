RENSSELAER FALLS — Canton Free Library Director Emily Owen Hastings met with village trustees Monday to discuss the possibility of updating and expanding the little library branch on Rensselaer Street.
The library branch is housed in the Charles B. Doty building, which is owned by the village and is used by the village for board meetings and other functions.
Mayor Michael S. Hammond said he and a few others had met with Ms. Hastings to begin talking about possibilities with the building. He noted that the basement was in rough shape, and he was hoping to work collaboratively to work on improvements.”
“The library isn’t going anywhere,” he said.
Ms. Hastings agreed.
“It sounds like we have good timing for the village and the library to get together,” she said. “We want to try to revitalized the library and get people back in.”
Ms. Hastings said there are some long-term goals for the library.
“Ultimately, my dream is an expansion,” she said.
The library has access to grant funds for such projects, she said. The State Aid for Library Construction Program provides at least 50% for construction costs, she said.
“What we are talking about is turning the library into a true community center,” Ms. Hastings said. “Where the village offices can have space. Where there can be space for the public to have events. And, the library can serve the community better.”
The library is essentially one room, lined with books and other media,. There is a computer station in the middle of the room, and the library’s Branch Manager Agnes Hoey does what she can to carve out space for activities for children and other programs.
Mr. Hammond spoke of possibly adding an addition that would extend out where the basketball court now sits.
He assured trustees that the village would still have a basketball court available.
An addition would provide the opportunity to give the library better accessibility.
Having space that can provide more than one room would allow more than one function to be held at a time, Ms. Hastings said.
“It’s always a struggle when kids can be loud and adults want to have a quiet relaxing library,” she said.
In an interview Tuesday, Ms. Hastings explained that the grant money she would seek becomes available each year and rewards programs that are done in phases.
Applications are due in early August, and trustees and Ms. Hastings agreed that the first step would be trying to improve the existing building before exploring an expansion.
New lighting, some electrical work and dealing with a mold issue in the basement would likely be the first steps in the project, she said.
The changes would be done thoughtfully, she said.
“There is a lot of history in this building,” she said. “There are some really good stories in this room that need to be preserved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.