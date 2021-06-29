OSWEGO — The Retired Educators of NY of Oswego, formerly the Oswego County Retired Teachers Association, recently awarded $500 scholarships to four Oswego County students that will attend college this fall to pursue a degree in education. The scholarships were awarded at a luncheon for the recipients and their parents.
“We thank the many students that applied and congratulate these young ladies for all their achievements and wish them the best for their futures,” said RENY Member Darlene Jarvis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.