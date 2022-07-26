RENY awards scholarships

OSWEGO – The Retired Educators of New York of Oswego (RENY) recently awarded $500 scholarships to four Oswego County students that will attend college this fall to pursue a degree in education. The scholarships were awarded at a luncheon for the recipients and their parents. Pictured from left are: RENY President Colette Astoria, Skyler Fields of Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, Sarah Nichols of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, Allison Tyrrell and Shannon Doyle of Oswego High School, and RENY Scholarship Chairperson Darlene Jarvis. “We thank the many students that applied for our scholarships and congratulate these young ladies for their achievements. We wish them the best for their futures,” said Jarvis.
