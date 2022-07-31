RENY supports Blessings in a Backpack

OSWEGO – Lynn Grandjean (left), treasurer for the Retired Educators of New York of Oswego (RENY), presents Diane Fernaays (right), a teacher volunteer for Blessings in a Backpack, with a check in support of the Blessings in a Backpack initiative. Blessings in a Backpack provides children with a backpack of food each Friday for them to have over the weekend. “Our members care deeply about our community,” said Grandjean. “We’re pleased to be helping children through our support of Blessings in a Backpack.”
