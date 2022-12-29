Research historical fiction novel with Cayuga professor and local author

Cayuga Community College Professor Sheila Myers will lead a weekly online class starting Jan. 4 titled “Researching Your Historical Fiction Novel.” The class will guide students through the research stages and how to incorporate the information in their writing.

CAUYGA - Anyone interested in researching and writing a novel can sign-up now for a new class with a Cayuga Community College faculty member who this year published her fifth book in less than a decade.

Cayuga professor Sheila Myers will lead “Researching Your Historical Fiction Novel,” a series of classes in January and February guiding participants through the research process and how to feature that information in their fiction. Myers has published four works of historical fiction, including her most recent work, “The Truth of Who You Are,” which was released this year by Black Rose Writing.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.