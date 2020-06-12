CORNWALL, Ont. — Changes that have taken place in the St. Lawrence River over its many years have impacted the biodiversity of the river, according to a research scientist with the River Institute in Cornwall, Ontario.
In his online presentation, Matthew Windle discussed what the river looked like in the past, how aquatic life has adapted to the changes, including water level fluctuations over the years, and some of the stressors that now exist.
Mr. Windle has studied Hoople Bay in Ontario to see how the biodiversity compares to other sections of the river that do not experience the same water level fluctuations and to track seasonal biodiversity changes.
He noted rivers and watersheds are connected, and “what happens in one area has a cumulative effect on the entire system. There’s a seasonal ebb and flow of water supplies.”
Mr. Windle said water levels usually increase in March, April and May with the melting of snow and more precipitation.
“These things combined create higher water levels in the spring. This type of cycle has been happening on a seasonal basis, and it’s also been happening for thousands and thousands of years. All these plants and animals that live in the system adapt to these seasonal fluctuations,” he said.
“Wildlife, flora and fauna in the system were developed in a seasonal pattern. They tend to be able to handle these types of floods. Floods are not necessarily a bad thing for ecology,” he said.
There have been changes that have stressed the river over the years, though. Among them were an overharvesting of species after the arrival of Europeans and the construction of dams.
“We like building structures and infrastructures near rivers. We like the view. We tend to build our cities next to the water for the water supply. We put water controls in place. This is worldwide,” Mr. Windle said.
In the 1950s, the creation of the Seaway brought issues such as the modification of natural shorelines, pollution and the introduction of new and invasive species, some of them from ballast water scooped up by seagoing vessels in Europe and Asia and released into the local waterway.
“One of the main ones was zebra mussels” which arrived in the 1980s, he said.
Zebra mussels filter out algae that native species need for food and they attach to and incapacitate native mussels, Mr. Windle said.
The round goby also caused damage when it started showing up about 20 years ago. They can displace native fish from prime habitat and spawning areas. They also eat the eggs and young of other fish species, and have a competitive advantage over other species because of the ability to survive in poor quality water.
“Everywhere we go, we find them,” he said.
Those stressors, along with the more frequent changes in water levels, make it important to monitor the river, Mr. Windle said.
“It’s really important to monitor the state of the ecosystem and track these changes over time,” he said.
