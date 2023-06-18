CANTON — The Canton Central School draft safety plan is available on the school’s website, District Superintendent Ronald P. Burke announced at Thursday’s school board meeting.
“Today, we begin our 30-day comment period, which is required by state ed regulation.” Mr. Burke said. “The public comment period will remain open until July 16.”
Comments may be emailed to: rburke@ccsdk12.org or mailed to Ronald Burke, Superintendent of Schools, Canton Central School, 99 State St., Canton, NY 13617.
The board is expected to vote on the plan at its August meeting.
“There is a lot to it,” Mr. Burke said. “There is a lot of information that comes directly from state ed, and then there is a lot of information that is geared directly towards Canton Central.”
The plan spells out the various threats the school could face and where it is appropriate, the plan describes the school’s response.
“There are a lot of omissions and there is a reason for that,” Mr. Burke said. “We have to be sure that certain information remains secure. For example, we don’t really talk a lot about our reunification plan in terms of where we are going to be because there are people that want that information for all the wrong reasons.”
The State Education Department requires the omissions, Mr. Burke said.
One new portion of the plan this year is a remote learning plan.
“We took a two-prong approach to this,” Mr. Burke said.
There is a one-day plan for weather or utility-related closures after the school has used up its snow days. Should the cause be something requiring multiple days, there is a plan set to start on day two, Mr. Burke said.
The district is waiting for direction from the State Education Department to finish its cyber security portion of the plan, Mr. Burke said.
“We will do our best to get that done as soon as we have some direction,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.