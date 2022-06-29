MASSENA — A retired Massena Central School District teacher says she’s concerned about the erosion of retiree benefits.
Barbara Martin, who retired in 2012, shared her concerns with the district’s board of education.
“Life has changed exponentially for my former colleagues,” Ms. Martin said. “When I retired, we had a thing called compensation for our sick days. It was $125 a day and I was able to benefit from that. That was a piece of my financial package to help me to make that decision that (it) was a time I could retire.”
However, she said, it went down to zero compensation for sick days in the next contract.
“People had come in and persevered on days they had splitting headaches or whatever, and they were just trying to build those days because that was a little piece of their retirement plan. But it went down to zero,” she said. “I know several teachers who retired under that contract and got nothing for the days that they saved, and it seemed to have been lost.”
Ms. Martin said that before she retired, the idea behind negotiations was “continuity for the student in the classroom so we didn’t have to have subs in and out, in and out, in and out all the time.”
“In fact, we used to be quite upset when we had to be out for a workshop during the school day because a sub would have to be in our classroom and that was going to definitely affect the continuity of whatever curriculum we happened to be involved with,” she said.
She said there were also other issues in addition to the sick-day pay.
“When I retired, there was zero premium paid for health insurance. It immediately went to 5%, then it went to 10%. It’s another chink out of that pay grade that you get,” she said. “So there’s just so many things that have eaten away at what the salaries are, and it’s not keeping up.”
Ms. Martin said teachers live paycheck to paycheck “for probably half of your career because of school loans and having to have your master’s degree within five years of being hired.”
“All of those things are dollars and cents,” she said. “This was a big concern of ours when I was on negotiations — we have to have an enticing starting pay or we’re not going to get those teachers. We’re not going to get them or, if we got them, they’re still looking. They’re going to look. They’re going to find something better, and we used to be the gold standard of the unions in the north country.”
“Ten years later, sad to say, it’s like a revolving door. There are people being hired and then walking away,” she added. “Not necessarily leaving education, but they’re walking away for a better deal somewhere else. That’s very sad with what these people have put up with for the last two years.”
As negotiations continue for a new contract between the district and the Massena Federation of Teachers, she said “they’re finding that there’s not the give and take that they were hoping for, and yet we’re in very good shape financially as a district, probably the best shape that I’ve ever known us to be in as a district. Yet, holding tight and not sharing the wealth for those that made the district survive through this whole pandemic.”
