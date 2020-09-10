MASSENA — Adam J. Love retired as Massena’s police chief at the end of July, but a second career will keep him close to law enforcement and the community.
Mr. Love is now project director for the Police Activities League of Massena’s substance use prevention “Partnerships for Success Project.”
He started in his new position on Thursday.
“Today is day one. Day one is fabulous,” he said.
During his tenure as police chief, Mr. Love worked with several organizations in the community, including the Police Activities League of Massena, formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Massena.
He has also worked with Horizons, a youth clubhouse for ages 12 to 17, as well as the Massena Triad and SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council, the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition and 39 Serenity Place, which exists to offer service to its membership and local community members in their recovery from alcoholism and other addictions.
The change in job doesn’t mean a change in relationship with those organizations. Mr. Love will continue to deal with youth and community members.
“It’s going to allow me to continue to deal with the Horizons Clubhouse, the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition and Seaway Valley Prevention Council. I was actively involved with them as chief of police and I’ll still stay connected with those organizations,” he said.
One of his goals in his new role as project director is to work with youth, parents and community members to bring people together and make the current generation aware of the negative impact of substance abuse.
“We’ll be able to stay connected with other organizations and work together and come up with some good training and support for our community,” Mr. Love said. “I am very excited to begin this new chapter joining the PAL team and look forward to continuing to work with the youth of our community as they are our future.”
