Ribbon cutting ceremony unveils HCSD’s new transportation center

HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Central School District’s (HCSD) new transportation center is officially up and running.
The state-of-the-art facility was built as part of the district’s $42 million capital project, which also included significant renovations to each school, site improvements and energy-efficient upgrades.
The new transportation center features a covered fueling station, ample space for bus maintenance, and several bays, with one featuring a bus washing station.
