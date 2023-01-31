Rise of AI chatbot technology has implications inside, beyond classrooms

SUNY Oswego communication studies professor Ulises Mejias notes that the rise of AI chatbot technology, which has caused concerns among many for potential use in academic dishonesty, still has limitations and ways to detect it, while also providing an opportunity for reflection.

OSWEGO - The rise in artificial intelligence (AI) technology has caused concerns among many for potential use in academic dishonesty, but SUNY Oswego communication studies professor Ulises Mejias notes that limitations still exist –- and that the process provides an opportunity for reflection.

“We are living in an interesting moment,” said Mejias, whose research specialties include how technology impacts daily life. While he doesn’t currently see or expect widespread student cheating, he does ponder “what happens when you introduce a technology that makes it so easy to do so, in almost undetectable ways?”

