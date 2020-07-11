Ritchie encourages local students to take part in annual Summer Reading Program

WATERTOWN - State Senator Patty Ritchie is announcing area students can now sign up for her annual Summer Reading Program, an initiative made possible through a partnership between the New York State Senate and the New York State Library.
“Now more than ever, it’s important that students keep their skills sharp—one of the ways they can do that is by making reading part of their daily routine,” said Senator Ritchie.
“I’m hopeful local students will register for this important program, which will help boost their reading skills and expand their horizons.”
This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Imagine Your Story.” It celebrates fairy tales, folklore, mythology and encourages participants to share their own unique story and voice.
Participating students are asked to read a minimum of three books before Sept. 1. Those who do so will receive a congratulatory Certificate of Achievement from Senator Ritchie.
For more information and to register, visit Senator Ritchie’s website at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.
