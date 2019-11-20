CASTORLAND — The River Valley Mennonite School, 5473 State Route 410, will hold a craft fair and candy/cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium.
An assortment of holiday cookies and candies will be available for purchase at $8 per pound.
The event will benefit Naumburg Mennonite Church’s community outreach program and proceeds will go toward the operating cost of the River Valley Mennonite School.
