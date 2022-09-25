Ronald and Janice Johst scholarship to provide ‘life-changing’ opportunities for Phoenix grads

PHOENIX - For more than eight decades, Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) residents and alumni Ronald and Janice Johst have shared a passion for their community and the education system. That passion will soon have a lasting impact on future graduates, as a $1 million scholarship fund has been established in the couple’s name.

“During the many years that Jan and Ron have resided in the greater Phoenix/Pennellville community, they have shown an unwavering commitment to education and the opportunities that it presents for our young people,” said PCSD Superintendent Christopher Byrne. “The Ronald & Janice Johst Academic Scholarship is intended to encourage PCSD students to strive for opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach. We are beyond grateful, and we are looking forward to seeing our students expand their horizons because of this scholarship.”

