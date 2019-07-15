MASSENA — The focus right now for the Massena Central School District’s proposed capital project are the roofs of their buildings.
“Some of our roofs are in pretty tough shape,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
The capital project is on schedule, Mr. Brady said, with testing and verification of existing conditions a focus this month. Engineers and the construction manager for the school have been up on the roofs to evaluate conditions across the district.
At Nightengale Elementary School, for instance, a photo shows standing water on the roof.
“The Nightengale Elementary roof is in particularly tough shape with a lot of standing water,” he said.
Some of the work required may be covered by warranty, according to the superintendent, “but those still need some inspection, so we’re going to be doing some core samples of those roofs to see if there’s any underlying moisture,” he said.
Once they’ve completed the inspection, they’ll categorize each roof by its conditions.
“That will give us some direction,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the state Education Department also wants to ensure that, if roof work is scheduled to be done as part of the project, it hadn’t been done in another recent project.
“Currently, we have budgeted for pretty much all roof replacement at the elementary, junior high and part of the high school. We may not need that, but testing will tell us,” Mr. Brady said.
During their June meeting, school board members received a presentation about the current proposed scope of the project from representatives of the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm. The preliminary price tag for that work was $49.6 million, but architects say the scope is not yet finalized.
A project cost summary provided by the architects showed a cost of :
n $14.5 million at the high school,
n $8.4 million at the junior high,
n $8.6 million at Nightengale,
n $8.5 million at Madison,
n $8 million at Jefferson,
n $616,896 at the Central Administration Building and
n $847,800 at the Transportation Facility.
Mr. Brady said they plan to set up public outreach sessions later this year, with the referendum scheduled for Dec. 12.
In a separate $100,000 capital outlay project, work is set to begin on revamping the fuel station at the shared transportation facility. Bids were opened last week, and one firm submitted a proposal — Northeastern Petroleum, which had installed the equipment at the gas distribution center. Their total base bid was $77,890 and, with the addition of three alternates, the total cost was $85,290, below the $100,000 limit for the project.
“This is good news. We only had one bid. It was a good bid. It was one that knows the system. They built the system, they service the system. We’re very pleased with that,” Mr. Brady said.
A third project, a New York Power Authority energy efficiency project, is also underway. Lighting is being replaced in all of the elementary schools and is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 20. Replacement of outside lighting is anticipated to start in early fall. The work is being done by S&L Electric.
“They have five to six guys working at the three schools right now. They’re running two-man crews,” Mr. Brady said.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Engineers are inspecting the roofs of buildings in the Massena Central School District
n WHY: Some of the roofs, particularly the one at Nightengale Elementary School, have issues that will need to be addressed
n THE GOOD NEWS: Work on some of the roofs was done in a prior capital project, and those roofs are still under warranty
