CLAYTON — It was sunshine and smiles on Saturday as 27 Rotary International Youth Exchange students walked the streets of Clayton to provide community service as part of an annual conference held this year at the Harbor Hotel.

Students worked alongside members of Rotary International from Districts 7150 Mohawk Valley and Central New York, 7170 Binghamton area, and 7190 Albany area, with a representative of the Clayton Floral Society, and fellow exchange students to clear trash and debris to beautify the community.

