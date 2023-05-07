CLAYTON — It was sunshine and smiles on Saturday as 27 Rotary International Youth Exchange students walked the streets of Clayton to provide community service as part of an annual conference held this year at the Harbor Hotel.
Students worked alongside members of Rotary International from Districts 7150 Mohawk Valley and Central New York, 7170 Binghamton area, and 7190 Albany area, with a representative of the Clayton Floral Society, and fellow exchange students to clear trash and debris to beautify the community.
While community service was a small part of the three-day three-district event, participation in the conference greatly impacted those in attendance, including the exchange students.
Inbound Chairperson for District 7150 William “Bill” Rosentel coordinates exchange students visiting the United States, in Central New York, through the Rotary program. He assisted the students throughout the conference.
Mr. Rosentel said, “It’s important for Rotarians to meet our inbound youth exchange students. The conference features a parade of flags, and the students each represent their countries. There are information tables about various programs. Guest speakers. The students and Rotarians learn a lot from each other.”
Visiting the United States from Brazil, teenager Maria Melo De Carvalho has been residing with a family in Broome County since August. She and the other exchange students were excited to travel north for the large three-district Rotarian conference.
“We learned about polio; Rotary wants to eradicate it. And we learned about a program helping people to go to college,” she said. “Meeting exchange students from other districts and learning about their culture, language, customs, and getting to know each other has been fun.”
Ceasar Kihlbergh of Sweden resides with a family in Glens Falls, and Alejandra Lahoz-Outhwayte of Spain lives near Oneonta. Both students agreed with Maria’s commentary.
After wrapping up the afternoon service activities, some students visited The Scoop and took advantage of a photo opportunity with the business owner and Area Governor Mary Zovistoski of Clayton Rotary.
