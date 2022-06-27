SACKETS HARBOR — While their classmates may have enjoyed more free time this year, five local seniors worked on both classwork and provider certifications, responding to calls during the days and nights as needed to support the village and surrounding area.
As was the story across the nation and world, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the north country, it hit hard. Healthcare workforces, emergency medical services included, were sent into turmoil as the need for services increased greatly while those available to work through the pandemic decreased significantly.
The Sackets Harbor EMS ambulance squad, run through the village’s volunteer fire department, was not immune to the pandemic and had to deal with a diminished call response crew along with increased costs and call volumes. To help fill the void in the eleventh hour, so to speak, high schoolers, many of whom were just 16 at the time, started to join with the force amid the pandemic. While they were not yet certified, as New York State requires that a student of an EMT program be at least 17 years of age by the last day of the month of the scheduled NYS-BEMS exam, they were able to ride along and assist as best they could, lending some much needed help to the few certified volunteers responding to each call.
“If it wasn’t for them, I truthfully can say that we would have had to shut our doors because we just would not have been able to get out to respond to calls, we wouldn’t have had the crew,” said EMS Chief Grayden J. Brunet of the high school recruits. “Especially during the day our agreement with the high school has been absolutely game changing allowing the seniors who maintain their grades and are good students be able to leave to go to calls ensures that we have coverage during the day when a lot of our other EMTs may be at work or at college.”
Grayden, soon to be 21 in July, has been the EMS Chief for the past two years, taking on the role during a tense time in healthcare with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc worldwide. When he joined the force at 16, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, he was the youngest. Then the pandemic hit and a lot of the older EMTs stopped responding to calls, creating a strain on the slim workforce that was left behind to manage during this time.
During the pandemic, the EMS crew had been averaging about a call a day, if not more. Lending a ray of hope during an otherwise dark time, Sophia J. DeVito and Reese I. Mono, now both recently graduated seniors of Sackets Harbor Central School, joined between August and November of 2020. They were followed along by more young recruits, bolstering the struggling force.
With each call, the responders are making sure that patient is getting correct and quality care.
“Because we’re more than just providing medical needs, there’s that social emotional needs as well,” Sophia said. “As a provider, that’s more than me getting an award or doing this or that, it’s about making sure my patients are getting quality care.”
Calls range from things like lift assists, helping someone off the floor, to cardiac arrest or suicide - one extreme to another, Sophia said. She received the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship, one of only 25 are awarded through the state, for her efforts with the volunteer department. Having recently received her advanced EMT certification, she said she will take the state test in a couple months to officially become an advanced provider.
Sophia has been accepted to attend SUNY Geneseo in the fall to study biology. At the same time, she plans to take her paramedic certification, definitely wanting to end up in the medical field in some way in the future, perhaps as a physician.
“You’re constantly learning, whether that’s professionally or personally, especially when you’re part of the fire department,” she said. “At 16 you have a huge responsibility, and how you decipher that responsibility and how you work with that I think makes you grow as a person.”
Sophia also took charge of the education program this year, fire and EMS prevention and education, done in conjunction with the school. She said she rallied a group and made a plan of what they wanted to teach the kids from each grade level, how to break that down from pre-K through 12th grade and making sure they taught what to do when there is a fire, or what they’re looking for as EMS. At the high school level, they did a bit more of what EMS is, what they do and what they use, to potentially spark some interest.
She recalls the “interesting” time of when she and Reese joined the EMS crew as COVID was really ramping up and note that the new providers and recently graduated seniors on the crew have only known EMS during and post COVID. She said that personally, joining with the Sackets EMS was the best decision she’s ever made, that the second family one gets from it, as well as the experience along the way, are invaluable.
In the fire station lounge, with a big brown leather sofa and armchairs to relax on, the squad spends a lot of time hanging out together when not on calls. Sharing the responsibility of running the ambulance and responding to calls has made them a close-knit team, ready to respond to emergencies or crack jokes at a moments notice.
“You have the hard moments and then you have the moments where you’re laughing all the time,” Reese said. “We’re all kind of like a family together, we all sit down we all talk about the rough times and then next thing you know we’re all laughing and just having fun together.”
Along with Sophia, all it took was a few initial calls for Reese to be hooked and never think of leaving the crew. Having received her EMT certification, Reese plans to attend JCC in the fall for the Allied Health program to further her education. She said she has always had an interest in the medical field and once she joined, that’s really where she learned that’s really what she wanted to do.
She hopes to stay with the department and help out as much as possible during college.
“I like that nothing is the same, you have to really think and be quick on your feet,” she said. “I think every call there’s something that will stick, you always learn something in the field.”
Dispatched to hundreds of calls a year, the Sackets Harbor ambulance serves the village, town of Hounsfield and surrounding areas. The agency never charges patients for medical aid or transportation, with the ambulance service free for those in need and fully staffed by volunteers.
The service, run through the village’s Fire Department, receives no funding from the town, village or fire department and no tax revenue is used to support the agency.
COVID posed many new challenges for volunteer EMS, including a significant financial burden due to the increased purchasing of protective equipment, decontamination supplies, and a significantly increased call volume. When the squad gained national attention during the pandemic for its efforts and young members, donations rolled in to help keeps things running smoothly financially, which helped to ease some burden placed on the crew.
Evan M. Sova joined with EMS last April and has since received his EMT certification. He said his father is a firefighter on Fort Drum and he is also a part of the fire department, wanting to do both the things he was interested in. He said he plans to attend Onondaga Community College for fire protection and hopes to stick with fire as a career later on.
“The job, it’s pretty difficult,” he said of the EMS side of things. “You’re with your friends, but then realize some of these people are having a pretty rough time, so you’ve got to take it seriously.”
His advice for those thinking of joining the crew is to at least try it out as the worst case scenario is you don’t end up liking it and can stop, but its better to try and have the chance to help people. He noted that there’s some tough stuff to deal with at a young age, but you’ve got to work past that and move forward.
With still being fairly young himself, and overseeing other young members, all given the responsibility of providing emergency services to the local area, Grayden said the past few years have been a learning experience for all involved.
“I think with every mistake that we’ve made, or every good thing that we’ve done, we’ve taken it and ran with it and really grown from it as an ambulance squad,” he said.
The newest recruits to the team, in terms of seniors that just graduated, are Thomas D. Lind and Hayden M. Hazelton. Thomas said he joined a few months ago after his friends on the squad told him they needed drivers and because he was 18, he was old enough.
“I thought it would be a good way to be with my friends and help the community,” he said. “It’s important just because you’re helping people. And for newer people around the area, it’s a really good way to meet more people.”
Equally interested in both the fire side of things and EMS, Thomas said in the fall, he plans to attend JCC and study engineering, also planning to help out at the department whenever he can.
While Hayden has been a part of the Smithville Fire Department since the age of 16, he only recently joined with Sackets EMS.
“It feels kind of selfish, but I love being the one that goes out to help people, it feels really good to be able to help,” he said.
After graduation, Hayden plans to attend JCC to study fire protection and technology with the goal of becoming a full time firefighter within the next few years. The plan is to either get on Fort Drum or the city of Watertown fire departments, he said.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot harder for us [seniors] to stay around,” Hayden said of the EMS crew. “I’m working this summer in Sackets, so I’m actually going to be able to keep my call volume up, but once college starts, we’re going to have a lot of trouble and we’re going to need people to step up in the community.”
Having received his EMT certification, Hayden said that to do the job, you need to be motivated as well as have the stomach for it, because you will see some unpleasant things in your time.
“It’s a lot, especially for volunteers,” he said. “What people need to know is somebody’s got to do it. If nobody steps up to do it, it’s not just going to be there automatically.”
With the seniors having just graduated and now getting ready to move on to their next steps, Grayden said a focus will need to be on recruitment so the issues of the past and responding to calls with a slim crew will remain a thing of the past and the ambulance squad can continue to operate successfully. Whether the new graduates decide to continue on with the department during their college years, return once they’ve earned their degrees, or move on with the next steps in their lives, they’ll carry with them the many lessons they’ve learned during their time with the department, and skills that will last a lifetime.
“In hopes maybe some [recently graduated seniors] will stick around, or once they graduate college come back and help us out, we’re definitely going to have to kind of focus in on our recruitment,” Grayden said. “And hopefully, just like before, there will be some interested students at the high school who are old enough and willing.”
Grayden said that the squad has had a few older members return and a handful of firefighters start helping out again now that COVID has calmed down. There are over 20 volunteers actively helping out on EMS calls right now, with ages ranging from 16 to 60 or so. According to Grayden, there is no solid plan as far as recruitment drives or anything like that at the moment, but there is the idea for a potential pamphlet to go to the high school because that’s where the crew gets many new members, but it still has to get approved through the board of directors.
“I think you really have to be in it for the right reasons,” he said for what makes a good recruit. “As funny as it sounds, it really has to come from the heart. And you really do have to be dedicated because there’s going to be times when you just want to go hang out with your friends, do something else, or calls will come in the middle of the night when you’re trying to sleep; that’s the time when we need people the most — you have to kind of be willing to flex your life a little bit in order to help others.”
