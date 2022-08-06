SACKETS HARBOR — Beth A. White got more serious about her painting last year after retiring early at the age of 55. She specializes in river and lake scenes, but one of her creations, after a tall order, reached new heights last month in a city 200 miles away from her residence here.
Ms. White said it began as an unlikely proposition, but her inspiration and the project seeing results was due to her aunt, June P. Hailer, who is widely known in Pittsfield, Mass., as an advocate for disability rights. Ms. Hailer is the vice chairwoman of the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities and she had a vision. For it, she sought out Ms. White to make it a reality.
“It was a real stretch for me to do this,” Ms. White said. “But people do whatever they do for June because she’s that type of person.”
Ms. Hailer explained that to celebrate the 32nd year of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a commission member, David Twiggs, also CEO of Goodwill of the Berkshires & Southern Vermont, suggested the group design and put up a billboard somewhere around North Street, the main street of Pittsfield.
“To get (it) done by the actual anniversary date, July 26, I had to act fast,” Ms. Hailer said. “I contacted Beth for help. It wasn’t long before she agreed to design and do a painting that ended up being the billboard, posters and part of an editorial commemorating the ADA.”
Ms. White’s painting also made it to the commission’s website for the month of July.
“Beth never before did anything like I asked her to do, and it came out amazing.” Ms. Hailer said. “She also did it free-of-charge, knowing that the commission had little to no funds and, yet, still having a deep understanding of the importance of the ADA.”
The Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990, when it was signed by President George H.W. Bush on July 26. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public.
Ms. White said her aunt, who was born with cerebral palsy, moved from Roscoe, Sullivan County, to Pittsfield in the 1980s because the city has a reputation of being accessible for people with disabilities.
“Before there was internet or anything, she found out that Pittsfield was the place to be for folks with disabilities. The whole city got behind that,” Ms. White said. “So June moved there. She’s well known in that city. She’s just an inspiration.”
Ms. Hailer, who has a master’s degree from Adelphi University, said she first visited the city for a friend’s wedding and moved to the city in 1986. Her first job in Pittsfield was at its local independent living center.
Ms. White, who works with acrylics, painted a canvass scene of fireworks over water and mailed the 8-by-12-inch creation to her aunt, who presented it to the commission’s board, which designated it for the image to celebrate its ADA celebration.
In addition to the billboard, which measures 22-by-10-feet, Ms. White’s image was used posters and brochures.
“I was just shocked and happy for June and to be part of something so special and intimate to me and to advocate for the ADA and disability equality,” Ms. White said.
Ms. Hailer has the original canvass which the billboard was based on.
“I’m going to get it framed,” she said.
On July 26, Ms. White visited Pittsfield and surprised each of the commission members with a painting/print of Pittsfield’s city hall.
“We will treasure these,” Ms. Hailer said.
Ms. White said she used a street view from Google maps to create the Pittsfield scene, which also features a church.
“I put figures in the painting that were representative of different disabilities,” she said.
She gave the original to Cathy Carchedi, program director of the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities and commission chairwoman.
“It was a really special day for everybody involved,” Ms. White said. “It was an inspirational time and I was so privileged and blessed to be part of that.”
She added that everyone seemed to know her aunt in Pittsfield. For example, Ms. White approached a gardener working around city hall. “And she was like, ‘Oh! I know June! She got a grant for us so we could put in a ramp for my nephew.’”
Ms. White had a career with New York State with jobs ranging from a parole officer to a Spanish instructor at the Department of Corrections. She said she made a vow to retire early, and did so, last year, at the age of 55. A couple of years ago, she moved from Cape Vincent to Sackets Harbor, where she became active in the Arts Association of Northern New York, based in the village and its gallery at 19 W. Main St.
“Sackets Harbor art gallery was such a great fit for me,” Ms. White said. “It’s nice to be around other like-minded artists. It inspired me to push forward and to see what I could do to communicate something in my art, not just kind of dabble.”
As for the billboard image, Ms. Hailer said there were others involved getting the project done: Laura Carchedi, who “enhanced the painting” with the sponsorships of AdLib, Inc.; Jennifer Jasiorkowski of the Berkshire Community Action Council, who secured the billboard for the commission, and the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities, itself.
But Ms. White gave much credit to Ms. Hailer.
“She knows what it takes and is never deterred,” she said. “If she thinks something is important, she just pushes through and gets it done. That’s her passion — trying to help people.”
